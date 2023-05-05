Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.96. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

