Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.25

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 350005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

