Immutable X Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $520.66 million and $28.33 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

