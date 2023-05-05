Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 5.0 %

IBTX stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

