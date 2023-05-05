Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.48

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 94562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.