Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.48

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 94562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

