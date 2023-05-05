Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
Infinera Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
