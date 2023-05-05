Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

