Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of ISV opened at C$22.00 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.68.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.771028 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Information Services Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

