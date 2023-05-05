InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

InMode Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of INMD stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 614,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

