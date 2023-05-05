Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Inogen Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 236,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Inogen has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $300.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

