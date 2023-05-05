Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 323 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 2,046,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 134,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 104,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.