Insider Buying: American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Acquires 565 Shares of Stock

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $10,158.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,380 shares in the company, valued at $150,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 994.43%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

