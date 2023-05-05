Insider Buying: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CFB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 152,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $485.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

