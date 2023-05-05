Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

