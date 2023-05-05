Insider Buying: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CFO Acquires $127,950.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.