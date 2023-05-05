Insider Buying: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Buys $14,438.10 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $14,438.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

PTMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -124.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

