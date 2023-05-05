Insider Buying: Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Acquires $97,740.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Edward Drilling purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.