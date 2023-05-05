Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 166,823 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 166,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,379. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473,025 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
