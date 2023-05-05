Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 166,823 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 166,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,379. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 target price (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473,025 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Stories

