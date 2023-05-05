Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 2,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $582,275.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

