Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,263,420 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares in the company, valued at $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.92 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.