Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,383,500.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.8 %

Duolingo stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

