Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Sells $75,707.60 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89.

FNKO stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

