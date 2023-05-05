Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells $218,801.92 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

