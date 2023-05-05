Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $44,055.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $44,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.17 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

