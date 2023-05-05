Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells 16,149 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Douglas Doerfler sold 2,182 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,910.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MaxCyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MaxCyte by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

