Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Sells 4,535 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,286,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
