Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Sells 4,535 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,286,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.