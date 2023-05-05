Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells 20,464 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

De’porres Brightful also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,477,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

