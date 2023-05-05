Insider Selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Sells 1,026 Shares of Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 84,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,388. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $784.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

