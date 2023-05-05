Insider Selling: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells 17,331 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.46), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($129,267.95).

On Thursday, March 9th, Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00).

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 602.03 ($7.52). 4,519,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,224. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.58. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,205.88%.

STAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

