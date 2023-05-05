Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %
INSM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $347,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading
