Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

INSM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Insmed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $347,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.