Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Up 1.7%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.69. 46,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 54,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

