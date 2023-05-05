Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $333.36 and last traded at $327.19, with a volume of 112703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.23.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.67.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period.

Insulet Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,370.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.31.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.