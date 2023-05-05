Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of IAS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 522,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 186.35 and a beta of 1.72. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

