International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFFGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

IFF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

