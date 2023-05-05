Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.67. 390,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

