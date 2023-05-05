Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $654,000.

Shares of BATS PBUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

