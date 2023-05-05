Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.
- 4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $165.00.
- 4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $162.00.
- 4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $166.00.
- 4/24/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/4/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/30/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,615. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
