Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.

4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $165.00.

4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $162.00.

4/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $166.00.

4/24/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,615. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

