Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

