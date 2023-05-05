Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 365,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,217 shares of company stock worth $1,185,998 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.