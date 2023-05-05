IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.60.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.70. 34,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,258. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.