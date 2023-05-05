IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

