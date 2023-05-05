Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 133.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of IRM opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

