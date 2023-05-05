Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

