iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

