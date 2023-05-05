iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $412.69. 484,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,399. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.