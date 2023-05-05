iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,384.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 1,414,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,812. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

