iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.56

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 97456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 129,491 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

