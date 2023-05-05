iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 613,483 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.