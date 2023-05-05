iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

