iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.36. The stock had a trading volume of 381,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.