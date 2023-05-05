iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2,473.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

